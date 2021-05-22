Community members work to save homes from flood damage in Iberville Parish

PIGEON - Most of the roads in Bayou Pigeon were impassable Saturday afternoon due to high water. The homes alongside the road were already taking on several inches of water by mid-morning and the water wasn't showing any signs of slowing down.

"I'm 65 years old and I ain't never seen this in my lifetime! Nobody else did neither, not in this area," said longtime resident, Andrew Vaughn.

Vaughn was one of many in the community who has spent the last 24 hours in a panic; trying to save his sister's home from destruction. The water was only about two inches away from the door.

Luckily, Vaughn wasn't alone in his efforts. He had a whole team of men and women, forming an assembly line to lay sandbags around the house.

“You can’t count on nobody else but who you’ve got. Your community is always gonna come together no matter what-- The government or whatever they not gonna come, they not gonna be the first ones down here. It’s your brothers, your sisters and your neighbors,” said Christian Beard, a volunteer.

Residents, family and strangers alike wasted no time. In just a few hours, the home was fully surrounded by sandbags, but their neighbors weren't all as lucky. Several homes along the road were flooded.

"We'll be out here working til the sun goes down," said Beard.