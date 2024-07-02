Community members voice concerns following Friday's contentious East Baton Rouge school board meeting

BATON ROUGE - With the decision for superintendent less than two weeks away, tensions are growing as the final choice is soon to be made.

In a four-to-five split vote Friday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board moved forward on three finalists for the superintendent spot. After the weekend, community members and activists opened up about how the divisive decision could affect the final selection.

The three finalists are Krish Mohip, Kevin George and Andrew Zayas.

EBR School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis says her cellphone didn’t stop ringing over the weekend. Powell-Lewis was among the four board members who put just one name on her ballot Friday night, Adam Smith. Powell-Lewis says she’s recognized the support Smith has in the district, and it was her duty to vote for him.

“We still have to find a place of consensus," Powell-Lewis said. “My colleagues have chosen for me to serve as president for this year. So I know that it is my job to remain neutral, to remain helpful, and to be willing to work with everyone.”

As the split vote was read Friday parents and other board members walked out in disagreement. Storm Matthews is a parent, teacher, and activist. She was among those who left the room early.

"The community has spoken for Adam Smith," Matthews said.

Matthews regularly attends board meetings. She says since the Superintendent search started in January, Adam Smith has received praise from fellow teachers and parents. Matthews says she and others have signed a petition. It’s received more than 1,500 signatures from those reaffirming Adam Smith should get the top job.

As for the three finalists, Powell-Lewis and Matthews agree they’re walking into a rocky school district.

“If you’re desiring a position like this, you should know what the landscape is, you should know what the community is saying,” Powell-Lewis said. “It seems like we would start in a place of distrust, and that's not ideal for any school system.”

The board has until July 11 to make a final decision.