Community members react to top five selection for police chief candidates

BATON ROUGE - The selection process for police chief with Baton Rouge Police narrowed down to just five candidates, but some have mixed feelings about how the process has played out.

Metro Council member Chauna Banks applauds the top five saying any of them would be an awesome police chief.

"There was a desire to make sure that every candidate had an opportunity to be considered," Banks said.

Still, some aren't sure that mayor's process included folks with the necessary on the job experience. Bill Profita with the Police Union said there was a place for the union to be involved. He noted that in a press conference Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome invited the help.

"The only ones who are on the job as active police officers, who have been consulted are those that applied and took the test, as far as I know," Profita said.

Others hope above all else there's full cooperation and support for the next chief.

"It's a formidable job. It's going to be a difficult job. I do believe and hope that due to the transparency and due to the process that was implemented that they will have the support of the entire community, the council, the mayor's office," Banks said.

Now that the names are narrowed down, there will be extensive background checks as the mayor reviews all the candidates.