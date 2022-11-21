Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season

BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and giving is what one community fridge needs now more than ever.

More community efforts are taking to the streets to give back to those less fortunate for the holidays, and organizers are making it easier to donate, but they also need your help.

In Baton Rouge, there are two locations on Government Street where people can donate food to the community fridge: Yes We Cannibal on Government and South 16th Streets, and The Red Shoes on Government and Delphine Streets.

The fridge at The Red Shoes was looking empty as of Sunday afternoon, but organizers say as soon as any food is donated, it's picked up within the hour, making the need tremendous this time of year.

They're asking for any canned food, fruits, vegetables, or even cooked soup for people to take home to their families.

Now, there's a bigger need for food in the community especially with inflation making it harder for people to get what they need.

Wendy Herschman, Executive Director of The Red Shoes, says the cold weather also plays a factor in needing to keep the fridge stocked.

"People do drop off food, and it gets picked up as soon as it's dropped off," Herschman said. "So it can look full or it can look empty within an hour, it's pretty amazing.

"It's like a little miracle that takes place out of here because we don't see people dropping food off. I'll come out and I'll see eight containers of soup and two hours later they're gone. So, that's the way it works. It's not like it'll remain full because the need is tremendous."

To help with the demand, a special group of ladies help out and donate sandwiches every week. There's also a pantry located next to the fridge where people can donate canned foods and they're also asking people to help donate feminine hygiene products as well.