'Colossal Colon' at Ochsner Medical Complex allows residents to explore a colon from the inside

BATON ROUGE — The Ochsner Medical Complex on The Grove Boulevard opened a 20-foot-long walk-through "Colossal Colon" on Monday.

The inflated model allowed visitors to explore a colon from the inside while learning about how to detect early signs of colorectal cancer.

Louisiana ranks fifth in the United States for colorectal cancer deaths, according to a 2024 study by the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH says regular screenings are one of the most important ways to prevent or detect colorectal cancer early.