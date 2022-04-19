College students robbed at off-campus apartment building; 2nd mugging there in recent months

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a group of men who robbed a college student at gunpoint at an off-campus apartment complex where a similar attack was reported less than three months ago.

The latest attack was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday at The Legacy apartments near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two sisters had just parked their vehicle and were walking through the lot when they were approached by a group of three men. The men pulled out a gun and grabbed one of the women's purses before running off.

The sheriff's office said one of the sisters tried to grab one of the suspects, but he pushed her off and got away with the purse.

Neither victim was seriously hurt.

The two sisters chose to keep their identity for safety reasons. But they both can still recount the events that happened Saturday.

"He had the barrel of the gun to my forehead and he said 'I'll shoot.' He had the gun to my sister her threw her to the ground. I have never seen her cry like that," one of the sisters, who is choosing to go by Peggy, said Monday.

The two sisters are furious about the events, but what has them more enraged is the response of the Legacy Apartment Complex. They say nothing has been done to improve the security to make sure this does not happen again.

Despite being a gated complex, the gates at Legacy were wide open all day allowing cars to enter with ease. They say this has been an issue since they moved in back in August.

Many doors were able to be opened without a key fob. One of those being the door to the gym. When we went to check, the door opened up just by pulling on it.

"It just really shows how legacy feels about their residents," Suzanne, the other sister, said.

We went to the leasing office for answers but they only gave us an email to a representative of the complex. They still have not gotten back to us.

As for the two sisters, they say they no longer feel safe.

"It feels like you got to watch your back everywhere you go and watch everyone like a hawk. And not being able to do things like going to gym."

They both want out of their lease.

A similar robbery happened at the same apartment complex this past January. During that attack, three men stole a woman's car keys at gunpoint and then fled the apartments in the stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the two crimes are linked.

The suspects in this case are still unknown.