College Football Playoff board inches closer to possible 12-team plan

Photo: MGN

The board that oversees the College Football Playoff took another step toward expanding the tournament Tuesday.

A working group appointed to look into the possibility of expanding the playoffs to 12 teams conducted a presentation on Tuesday in front of the College Football Playoff board of managers.

"It was an excellent presentation," said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University President and Chairman of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. "And on behalf of the board, I am grateful to the four members who spent two years discussing this important issue and arriving at its recommendation for a 12-team playoff."

Keenum said the four-team playoff has been a success but that it is important to explore more options to make it better.

The board has given approval to the management committee to start a summer review phase that will involve important voices in this matter. These will include prominent people on college campuses such as student-athletes, athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors.

“We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal," Keenum said.

Keenum said the working group looking into the expansion presented a "thorough and thoughtful proposal", but more information is needed before the board can come to a final decision.

The next meeting will take place in September.