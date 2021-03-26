College athlete killed in car crash three days after playing in NCAA basketball tournament

Oscar Frayer

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California- A 23-year-old college basketball player was one of three people killed in a Tuesday, March 23 car crash, just three days after he'd participated in an NCAA men's basketball tournament.

According to CNN, Oscar Frayer was a beloved athlete at Grand Canyon University. He was a forward on the men's basketball team, and scored eight points during Grand Canyon's first men's NCAA tournament appearance over the weekend.

That game was the last time Frayer would play beside his teammates. CNN reports that the 23-year-old died Tuesday, in a vehicle accident near Lodi, California.

Frayer, his older sister Andrea Moore, and a friend were killed in the crash, the Antelopes' athletics department said.

The third individual killed has yet to be identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office, according to the athletics department.

A redshirt senior from Oakland, California, Frayer was the son of Oscar Frayer and Bionca Sparrow.

His father, also named Oscar Frayer, died in a car accident when young Oscar was 7, according to a story on the athletics department website.

Frayer graduated from Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, California, CNN notes, and after logging a career-high 30 starts as a junior, Frayer was academically ineligible in the 2019-2020 season. But he had the opportunity to return for the Lopes to play one final season, starting 24 games, and graduating with a degree in communications, the news outlet states.

Frayer would have participated in commencement next month.

Grand Canyon University is mourning the loss of a standout athlete and beloved member of their community.

"We love O," Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew said. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

Frayer averaged 6.6 points per game this season and 8 points per game in his collegiate career.

"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," the university said in a statement. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."