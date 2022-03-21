Colin Kaepernick works out with Saints WR, interested in New Orleans job

NEW ORLEANS - Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick accepted an offer to practice independently with a Saints wide receiver this week.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, took on the invitation from Jalen McCleskey and said he would meet the wide receiver in Louisiana for a workout.

Let’s get it! Nola has always showed love. I’m on my way! ??????? https://t.co/T6D3LP9RHf — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 20, 2022

Kaepernick, who once led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance at the Superdome, played his last snap in an NFL game over five years ago. He was cut by the time amid controversy over his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.

The quarterback reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the NFL after he filed a lawsuit alleging the league colluded to keep him out due to his political demonstrations.

Kaepernick has made a point to continue to stay game-ready despite his lack of offers from NFL teams, including recent workouts with other wide receivers around the league.

The Saints also have a dire need to fill at quarterback after their efforts to recruit controversial star Deshaun Watson came up short, leaving them without a clear answer at the position.