Coca-Cola recalls nearly 10,000 cans over concerns of plastic contamination

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration and Coca-Cola have issued a recall because some of the soda may have been contaminated with plastic.

About 10,000 cans—nearly 900 12-ounce packs—are being recalled. The recall was initially issued on March 6.

CNN reports that the cans were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA, the recall is a Class Two, meaning there is a remote chance of getting sick. More information can be found on the FDA's website.