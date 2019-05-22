79°
Coast Guard searching for man who fell overboard in Mississippi River
ST. JAMES PARISH - The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a man who went overboard in the Mississippi River Wednesday night near Convent.
Officials say the man went into the water between mile markers 161 and 162.
No other information has been made available.
