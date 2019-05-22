79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard searching for man who fell overboard in Mississippi River

2 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 9:17 PM May 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a man who went overboard in the Mississippi River Wednesday night near Convent.

Officials say the man went into the water between mile markers 161 and 162.

No other information has been made available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days