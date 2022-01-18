Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters run aground near New Orleans

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

ST. BERNARD - Emergency crews kept busy with rescue missions on the water in low temperatures over the weekend. In Hopedale, Louisiana, three boaters were airlifted from a flat-bottom boat that ran aground.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans responded to reports of an 18-foot flat bottom boat stranded due to sudden changes in water depth Sunday evening.

The three people on board were saved by helicopter when watchstanders coordinated rescue efforts with the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.

Officials say the boaters were safely hoisted and transported to the Hopedale Marina by helicopter and were all in stable condition.

"Mariners are advised to use caution and stay alert as winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels," Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Cmdr. Roberto Trevino said.