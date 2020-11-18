46°
Coast Guard, other agencies continue to respond to oil spill
LAKE ECAILLE - The Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing their response to a crude oil spill near Lake Ecaille on Friday.
So far, recovery efforts have yielded about 375 of oily water mixture and 250 bags of soiled sorbents, according to the Coast Guard. An oil spill response organization has deployed about 3,000 feet of hard containment boom to prevent further impact.
Coast Guard aircrews and Hilcorp Energy reps will continue to conduct flyovers to monitor oil recovery operations.
The cause of the spill remains under investigation.
