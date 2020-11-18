46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coast Guard, other agencies continue to respond to oil spill

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 29 2016 Jul 29, 2016 July 29, 2016 9:57 AM July 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

LAKE ECAILLE - The Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing their response to a crude oil spill near Lake Ecaille on Friday.

So far, recovery efforts have yielded about 375 of oily water mixture and 250 bags of soiled sorbents, according to the Coast Guard. An oil spill response organization has deployed about 3,000 feet of hard containment boom to prevent further impact.

Coast Guard aircrews and Hilcorp Energy reps will continue to conduct flyovers to monitor oil recovery operations.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days