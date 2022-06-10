Coast Guard looking for missing boater in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Black male, last seen in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

Coast Guard officials said the man was last seen when his boat took on water. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents are assisting the search of the river. A helicopter and small boat are also helping to find the missing man.

This is a developing story.