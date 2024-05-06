Coalition of LSU, Tulane professors propose third congressional map as deadline looms

BATON ROUGE — A collection of four LSU and Tulane professors suggested a new congressional district map Monday that would serve as a compromise between a map created in 2022 and the proposed map that would give the state a second majority-Black district.

According to a court filing, the LSU-Tulane coalition's map would remedy multiple problems the proposed map has. The coalition's map — titled Amicus — includes two crossover districts based in New Orleans and Baton Rouge where Black voters have a fair opportunity to elect candidates.

However, the map proposed Monday has no majority-Black districts.

The filing also notes that the suggested map is not overly race-conscious. The court previously held that the map creating a second Black-majority district has an "excessive and unjustified consideration of race and racial data" that would violate the Equal Protection Clause.

The suggested map also meets the legal requirements to be adopted, the coalition's filing argues.

Despite the suggested map, Attorney General Liz Murrill has continued to champion the proposed congressional map. If this isn't possible, the state should continue to use the map created during the 2022 legislative session while the matter goes to the Supreme Court, Murrill said.

"The Supreme Court needs to provide instructions to State Legislatures so States are not on a perpetual federal litigation roller coaster over good faith efforts at redistricting," she said. "It’s confusing to voters, it’s expensive for taxpayers, and it’s inconsistent with the federal Constitution."

Murrill has also reiterated that the matter of the congressional map must be decided by May 15 to be put into place for the general election in November.

"While we will not have a definitive ruling for another day at least, we appear to be heading to the Supreme Court this week," she said.

The four professors did not immediately respond for comment.