Coach Kelly continues to build championship team with 8 transfers added to the roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU has added eight transfers to its football team as Head Coach Brian Kelly continues to build his roster.

The eight transfers include four on the defensive side of the ball, two offensive players and a pair of specialists. The players are listed below:

- Greg Brooks Jr. (Defensive Back)

- Jay Bramblett (Punter)

- Joe Foucha (Defensive Back)

- Mekhi Garner (Cornerback)

- Kyren Lacy (Wide Receiver)

- Slade Roy (Long Snapper)

- Tre’mond Shorts (Offensive Line)

- West Weeks (Linebacker)

The program is welcoming two Louisiana natives, starters, and defensive backs from Arkansas, Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha.

Brooks and Foucha helped the Razorbacks to a 9-4 mark in 2021 and a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Foucha joins the Tigers after recording 231 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss during his career at Arkansas, while Brooks had 112 tackles and four interceptions for the Razorbacks.

The Tigers also picked up a pair of starters from Louisiana-Lafayette in cornerback Mekhi Garner and wide receiver Kyren Lacy. Garner, a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021, joins the Tigers after starting 19 times for the Cajuns. Lacy led ULL in TD receptions in both 2020 and 2021 and comes to LSU with 50 career receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A standout offensive lineman was also added to the mix. Tre’mond Shorts started all four years at East Tennessee State leading the Bucs to the Southern Conference title and the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in 2021.

West Weeks will add immediate help to the linebacker position after transferring from Virginia. Weeks played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman in 2021. He recorded 31 tackles, five pass breakups and a sack last year.

The list of transfers is rounded out by a pair of specialists in Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett and East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy. Bramblett started three-straight years for the Irish, averaging 41.6 yards. His best year came in 2021 when he averaged 43.1 yards on 58 punts for the 11-2 Irish.

Roy served as East Carolina’s starting long snapper as a true freshman in 2021 as he helped the Pirates to a 7-5 mark and a berth in the Military Bowl.