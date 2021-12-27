Club-goer shot in foot during overnight bar fight

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting overnight but ran into trouble advancing the investigation when those involved became uncooperative.

A deputy in a parking lot near the MVP Club at 8501 Greenwell Springs Road heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday. When the deputy and backup arrived, they found a victim shot in the foot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they were able to determine a fight inside the club spilled into the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests in the case, but the investigation is on-going, a spokesperson said Saturday.

