Club Camp A Lot's Young Entrepreneurs Market Day teaches Baton Rouge kids about business, leadership

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, Councilman Darryl Hurst's office hosted Young Entrepreneurs Market Day at Glen Oak High School as part of his Club Camp A Lot summer enrichment program.

The program intends to educate, empower and inspire local children.

Friday's Young Entrepreneurs Market Day, this year themed around "Big Dreams. Bright Ideas. Real Business," gave campers hands-on experience learning how to operate their own business, learning skills in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, customer service, marketing and leadership.

This year's event featured 25 young entrepreneurs operating businesses selling handmade jewelry, artwork, custom T-shirts, snack packs, popsicles, slime, cookies, ice cream, lemonade, brownies, cupcakes, candy grapes, refurbished shoes, hair accessories, nail products and more.

Money spent at these camper-run businesses went directly to the campers.

"Every purchase is an investment in the future of Baton Rouge's youth and a celebration of their hard work, creativity and determination," Hurst's office said.