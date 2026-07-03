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$$$ Best Bets: Stars, Stripes & Winning Wagers
Hunter McCann has your 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the World Cup, MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
World Cup 2026:
Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt to Advance
Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina o2.5 Total Goals
Colombia vs. Ghana: o2.5 Total Goals
MLB:
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML
White Sox @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Braves: Braves ML
Brewers @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty +2.5
Sky @ Aces: Aces -7.5
Saturday (4th of July)
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:
Trending News
Joey Chestnut: o69.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Joey Chestnut to win the contest by 20+ Hot Dogs
Men's Winner without Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti
Patrick Bertoletti: u54.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
Miki Sudo: u39.3 Hot Dogs Eaten
World Cup 2026:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Monday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
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