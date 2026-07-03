$$$ Best Bets: Stars, Stripes & Winning Wagers

Hunter McCann has your 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the World Cup, MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

World Cup 2026:

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt to Advance

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina o2.5 Total Goals

Colombia vs. Ghana: o2.5 Total Goals



MLB:

Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Twins @ Yankees: Yankees ML

White Sox @ Guardians: o7.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Braves: Braves ML

Brewers @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs

Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5



WNBA:

Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty +2.5

Sky @ Aces: Aces -7.5



Saturday (4th of July)



Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

Joey Chestnut: o69.3 Hot Dogs Eaten

Joey Chestnut to win the contest by 20+ Hot Dogs

Men's Winner without Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti

Patrick Bertoletti: u54.3 Hot Dogs Eaten

Miki Sudo: u39.3 Hot Dogs Eaten





World Cup 2026:

TBD



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD









Sunday



World Cup 2026:

TBD





MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD

Monday

World Cup 2026:

TBD