Louisiana Supreme Court grants emergency stay less than 24 hours after AG Liz Murrill is indicted

BATON ROUGE — Less than 24 hours after being indicted by a grand jury, Attorney General Liz Murrill has been granted an emergency stay in her case by the Louisiana Supreme Court, her office said Friday.

Murrill was indicted by a grand jury in Orleans Parish on Thursday, stemming from allegations that she sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city council members. Murrill was indicted on eight counts each of public intimidation and retaliation. Her bond was set at $400,000, with a $25,000 bond set for each count.

Shortly after her indictment, Murrill filed an emergency stay motion to fight the indictment.

On Friday morning, that motion was granted, with the court saying that Murrill "makes a compelling argument concerning the disturbing defects in the grand jury proceedings and in the trial court’s handling of those proceedings."

In a statement following the motion being granted, Murrill called the indictment a "political witch hunt."

"Neither the grand jury investigation law nor the public intimidation law was intended to be used as a political weapon by a rogue, biased, vindictive special prosecutor, judge, and grand jury. I hope the legislature in the future will ensure this cannot happen again," Murrill continued in her statement, noting that she will continue to carry out her duties as AG.

Murrill noted that the fight against the indictment is not over.

"I will still need to file the necessary motions to seek a dismissal, which will be forthcoming. I want to thank the many friends and supporters who have expressed their support and encouragement," Murrill said.

Following Murrill's indictment, Gov. Jeff Landry said that he ordered Louisiana State Police to investigate the "alleged improprieties of this grand jury and those who ran it.

"Our fabulous Liz Murrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court, as I will pardon her as fast as the law allows," Landry said in a statement on social media.