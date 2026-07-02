Tangipahoa Parish deputies ask for public's help finding stolen tractor

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for a tractor they say was stolen from the Amite area, and the sheriff's office has asked the public for help finding it.

The tractor and a trail camera were stolen from a property along Austin Brumfield Road in May, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. The tractor was a red model 3016 GD Mahindra with a front loader bucket and bushhog attachments.

TPSO said detectives obtained video from around the time the tractor was believed to have been stolen. An image TPSO shared from the video shows a man walking near the tractor, but investigators have not yet identified him.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the stolen tractor to call 985-549-4734, or Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.