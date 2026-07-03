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2une In Previews: 54th annual Kenilworth Fourth of July parade
BATON ROUGE - Kenilworth neighborhood residents will hold their 54th annual Fourth of July parade on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The parade route starts at Boone Avenue and runs along Kenilworth Parkway. The parade will then make its way back to Boone Avenue via Bromley Drive.
Dayla Galmore went out to Kenilworth on Friday morning to preview the patriotic festivities!
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2une In Previews: 54th annual Kenilworth Fourth of July parade