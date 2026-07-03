LSU football red hot on recruiting trail

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has its first defensive back in its 2027 recruiting class after flipping Karnell "Greedy" James' commitment from the University of Texas. The four-star safety comes out of Manvel, Tx.

After announcing his commitment flip, James said that he's trying to flip Texas commit Easton Royal to join the Tigers as well. Royal comes out of Brother Martin in New Orleans and is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Louisiana.

James' commitment exemplifies just how good a time Lane Kiffin and his staff have been having on the recruiting trail since the beginning of June. LSU has landed commitments from 11 players since then.

As of now, 247Sports has LSU's 2027 class ranked as the 11th best in the country. The very same site has the Tigers with the 6th best class in the SEC.