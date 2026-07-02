'Retaliatory, meritless, and unconstitutional:' AG Liz Murrill issues statement about indictment

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Orleans Parish, according to a report by WWL.

The indictment stems from allegations that Murrill sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams, and five city council members, the New Orleans outlet reported.

Murrill's letter was about a dispute over the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court's office, as reported by WWL.

After the state legislature abolished the criminal clerk's office and merged it with the civil clerk, five of the seven city council members argued that it created a new elected office. They were joined by District Attorney Jason Williams and Mayor Helena Moreno in calling for a special election and naming an interim clerk.

Murrill responded by saying those elected officials risked losing their offices by violating the state's usurper laws.

In response to reports of Murrill's indictment, Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling the criminal justice system in Orleans Parish a "circus at its finest."

"I would like to inform the great citizens of Louisiana who care about the rule of law, that our fabulous @AGLizMurrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court as I will pardon her as fast as the law allows," Landry wrote.

I would like to inform the great citizens of Louisiana who care about the rule of law, that our fabulous @AGLizMurrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court as I will pardon her as fast as the law… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 2, 2026

Later on social media, Landry also said he is ordering Louisiana State Police to "immediately begin investigating the alleged improprieties of this grand jury and those who ran it!" The grand jury began the investigation on its own, and former Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White was brought on as a special prosecutor.

According to White, Murrill was indicted on 8 counts of public intimidation and 8 counts of retaliation. Her bond was set at $400,000, with a $25,000 bond set for each count, WWL said.

Murrill said in a statement that she would be "immediately filing an emergency supervisory writ with the Louisiana Supreme Court."

"This unprecedented action and the corrupt indictments spawned from it are retaliatory, meritless, and unconstitutional," Murrill said. "It is beyond ironic that the improperly appointed special prosecutor, who called my office and violated the confidentiality of the grand jury proceedings herself, claims protecting confidentiality justified closing the courtroom. And the grand jury that leaked information like a sinking ship hardly seemed concerned about privacy."