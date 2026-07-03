Southeastern Louisiana University football player arrested on battery charges, Tangipahoa deputies say

HAMMOND — A Southeastern Louisiana University football player turned himself in and was arrested on battery charges, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Defensive lineman Kadan Lewis, 22, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on second-degree battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property charges.

According to deputies, a woman called deputies on June 23 and said she was attacked by Lewis at his home along Bridget Road. She then had to seek medical attention for her injuries, deputies added.

A warrant was obtained for Lewis on Thursday morning. Lewis, a Houma native, turned himself in on Thursday afternoon, deputies said.