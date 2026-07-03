St. George Fire Department warns residents of firework dangers ahead of Fourth of July

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department warned residents of potential firework dangers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday on Friday.

"We know everyone loves celebrating the Fourth, but every year we see the same preventable injuries and fires happen because people underestimate how dangerous fireworks really are," the department said on social media.

According to the department, sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees, with fireworks causing about 17,000 fires and injuring about 10,000 people every year.

Fire officials advised that kids keep away from lighting fireworks, as kids under the age of 4 are injured by fireworks more than any other age group.

Residents should light fireworks one at a time, about 200 feet away from all structures, including anything flammable, and should never relight a "dud."

Officials also advised never operating fireworks while impaired and to wet them down completely before throwing them away.

While lighting fireworks is a holiday tradition, residents were advised to watch a professional fireworks show instead.

"You'll get a much better show, and we'll all have a quieter night at the fire station."