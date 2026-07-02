LSU baseball heading to Las Vegas in 2027

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic from March 5-7. Following the conclusion of the three-game tournament, the Tigers will play one more game against UNLV on the Rebels' campus.

The other programs announced to be in the four-team group were Arizona State, Oregon State, and Iowa.

Jay Johnson is quite familiar with one of those teams. While Johnson was the head coach at Arizona, his Wildcats played the Sun Devils 22 times and won 12 of those games.