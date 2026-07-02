81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball heading to Las Vegas in 2027

2 hours 16 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 4:57 PM July 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic from March 5-7. Following the conclusion of the three-game tournament, the Tigers will play one more game against UNLV on the Rebels' campus.

The other programs announced to be in the four-team group were Arizona State, Oregon State, and Iowa.

Trending News

Jay Johnson is quite familiar with one of those teams. While Johnson was the head coach at Arizona, his Wildcats played the Sun Devils 22 times and won 12 of those games.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days