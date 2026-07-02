Multiple downtown Baton Rouge roads will be closed for Independence Day celebrations

BATON ROUGE - In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, multiple downtown streets will be closed on Saturday.

River Road between Florida Street and South Boulevard, Lafayette Street south of Florida Street, Third Street between Florida Street and North Boulevard, and St. Louis Street between North Boulevard and Government Street will all be closed on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Several parking lots and garages will be available.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Old State Capitol with the "Fourth of July Extravaganza." Participants will have an opportunity to view the original Louisiana Purchase document signed by Napoleon Bonaparte.

The "America 250 on the River Concert" will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Repentance Park. Performing artists are Amanda Shaw, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., John Schneider and Wayne Toups.

To close out the night, WBRZ will host "Fireworks on the Mississippi" at 9 p.m.