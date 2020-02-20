Cleveland Browns, Greg Robinson caught with 157 pounds of marijuana near Mexican border

EL PASO, Tx. - Louisiana native and Browns football player, Greg Robinson, 27, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana Monday evening along with free agent, Jaquan Bray, 26.

According to the Department of Justice, Robinson and Bray were traveling with an Uber driver Robinson met in 2018.