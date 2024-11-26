67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cleo Fields, Mississippi congressman enter culinary wager over Southern's conference championship

Tuesday, November 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Congressman-elect Cleo Fields and his Mississippi counterpart entered into a friendly wager ahead of their alma maters' — Southern University and Jackson State University — matchup in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on Dec. 7.

Fields and Bennie Thompson wagered 25 pounds of either Mississippi catfish or Louisiana shrimp, a spokesperson for Thompson said. The Congressman whose team loses will send their state's seafood to the winner. 

The two SWAC teams' rivalry is storied, with Jackson State holding a five-game winning streak against Southern that dates back to 2021. This year, the Tigers and Jaguars faces off in Jackson, with the winner earning a spot in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The winner will face MEAC champion South Carolina State.

Fields was recently elected to a seat in Louisiana's newly formed 6th Congressional District. He takes office in January.

Louisiana and Arkansas governors entered a similar wager to Fields and Thompson's when LSU faced Arkansas in October.

