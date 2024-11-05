76°
Former Rep. Cleo Fields returning to Congress with win in redrawn 6th Congressional District

BATON ROUGE — State senator and former congressman Cleo Fields (D) on Tuesday won a seat in Congress and will  represent the state's newly redrawn 6th District that runs from Baton Rouge to Shreveport. 

Fields previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997 as Louisiana's fourth district representative. 

Fields beat Quentin Anthony Anderson (D), Elbert Guillory (R), Wilken Jones Jr. (D) and Peter Williams (D). He won by less than two percentage points. 

Read more about state election results here.

