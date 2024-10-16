Ahead of Arkansas-LSU game, Landry proposes culinary exchange in bet with Arkansas governor

BATON ROUGE — As the Tigers and the Razorbacks prepare to face off on Saturday in Fayetteville, the governors of each flagship university's states are entering into their own friendly wager.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, in a Wednesday post on Facebook, challenged Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to a culinary bet related to the game. If Arkansas wins, he will send Sanders a sack of Louisiana crawfish.

"When LSU Football beats Arkansas Razorback Football this weekend, I'd love some Coursey’s bacon," Landry said in the post. "As Leslie Rutledge (Arkansas' Lt. Governor) knows all too well, don’t bet against my Tigers!"

LSU kicks off against Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m.