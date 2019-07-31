88°
Cleco customers getting up to a $14 monthly credit for a year

By: WBRZ Staff

PINEVILLE - Starting tomorrow, Cleco customers will receive a bill of credit of about $14 a month for the next 12 months.

Cleco says they've accrued $84 million in savings is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. A "TCJA Bill Credit" line item will appear on customer bills through July of 2020.

The credit plan gained approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission last month.

