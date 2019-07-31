88°
Latest Weather Blog
Cleco customers getting up to a $14 monthly credit for a year
PINEVILLE - Starting tomorrow, Cleco customers will receive a bill of credit of about $14 a month for the next 12 months.
Cleco says they've accrued $84 million in savings is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. A "TCJA Bill Credit" line item will appear on customer bills through July of 2020.
The credit plan gained approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission last month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video part of federal investigation into deadly La church van crash
-
Overnight structure fire in Zachary ruled as arson
-
New Louisiana child car seat laws to go into effect Thursday
-
Principal of unfinished primary school in Ascension says she's got a plan
-
Man's narrow escape from kidnappers on College Drive leads to one arrest