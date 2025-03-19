Cleaning building vacant since 2020 catches fire Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A vacant building that caught on fire on North 22nd Street took crews more than an hour to get under control Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson Curt Monte said that the fire started at the Hosea's Cleaners building on North 22nd and Gracie streets around 4 p.m. The large fire filled the area with smoke and fire crews had to call for another department to come help.

Monte said firefighters were challenged to put the flames out because of the risk of the roof caving in.

The building has been vacant since 2020 when the cleaning service closed. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. Fire officials said firefighters are still on the scene.