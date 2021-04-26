Class action lawsuit targets LSU's Title IX scandal

BATON ROUGE – LSU is the focus of another high-profile lawsuit over its failure to respond and thoroughly investigate Title IX complaints.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Baton Rouge.

The lawsuit asks for monetary damages and a court-ordered requirement for stricter Title IX policies and procedures at LSU.

The lawsuit is brought by Abby Owens, Samantha Brennan, Calise Richardson, Jade Lewis, Kennan Johnson and Elisabeth Andries along with others not named and “unidentified does,” according to court documents.

The group has filed suit against LSU, its Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, former LSU President F. King Alexander, Joe Alleva, Verge Ausberry, Miriam Segar, Sharon Lewis, Jonathan Sanders, and others.

Earlier this month Sharon Lewis, an LSU Football associate athletics director, filed her own lawsuit against LSU. In it, she sued for $50 million over the university's handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints.

Lawsuits are tied to the explosive investigative report released earlier this year about LSU’s failures related to Title IX.

USA Today, which reported news of the latest lawsuit earlier Monday, said Calise Richardson called the lawsuit a last straw, done only because the university is ignoring its errors.

“LSU isn’t listening to what the public wants, so we have to find a new way to make them listen. Hopefully, they’ll take us seriously now and start caring about the safety and well-being of their students,” Richardson told the national newspaper.

The women said students in the football recruiting officer were encouraged to do what it took to lure top football recruits, including “having sex with them,” USA Today reported.

