City-Parish services for Independence Day holiday

Friday, July 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - City-Parish offices will be closed on Monday, July 5th in observance of the Independence Day holiday, according to the Mayor's Office.

Officials add that residential garbage (both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as usual on Saturday, July 3, and on Monday, July 5.

Additionally, the landfill will remain open during its normal business hours on Saturday, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Monday, from 4:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

