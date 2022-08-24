City-Parish pays out more than $175K in settlements for civil lawsuits

BATON ROUGE - In 2020, body cam video from a Baton Rouge police officer showed the unlawful strip search of a 16-year-old.The city ultimately settled with the family for $35,000.

The person who released the video, the 16-year-old's lawyer, could also be getting a big payout.

Thomas Frampton was held in contempt of court when he passed the video off to the media. Wednesday, the Metro Council voted to settle his civil suit against the city for $86,000.

And he's not the only whistleblower on the docket.

Former BRPD officer Siya Creel was fired, but then rehired, for violating the departments social media policy by doing an interview critical of the department. Creel was awarded $90,000.

The City-Parish says the settlements are the best use of tax payer dollars, despite the cost.

"These proposed resolutions by the parish attorneys office are no way an admission of guilt or wrongdoing. What they are is an attempt for a reasonable resolution to this matter that benefits the taxpayers. Parish attorney's office is proposing these in order be good stewards with taxpayer funds and bring this matter to a conclusion," Mark Armstrong said.