53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Circle K offering 30 cents off per gallon for limited time Wednesday

2 hours 23 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 9:14 AM December 19, 2023 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Need a refuel before heading off for the holidays? Circle K is hosting a Louisiana Day Pop-Up which will see prices drop as much as 30 cents per gallon. 

Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating Circle K locations will take 30 cents off the marked gas price. This promotion is running at Circle K locations in Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

Additionally, gas station customers will receive 50% off hot food between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days