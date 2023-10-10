Church near Alton Sterling shooting prays for peace

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Leo D. Cyrus, Sr. has been in the pulpit at New Hope Baptist Church for more than 40-years.

Just one block away from his church is the Triple S Food Mart were Alton Sterling was killed.

"It was prayer and peaceful marches that brought us through the 60's and that is what's going to take us through these turbulent times," Rev. Cyrus said.

The minister and other preachers have been meeting with law enforcement and Governor Edwards about the Sterling shooting.

He wants his congrgations to protest, but in the right way.

"Yeah, protest. Yes let the world know we are not going to accept this. But dont let this be a platform for violence," Rev. Cyrus said.

And long time New Hope Church member renita Sherrard says she looks to the church and ministers as part of the solution.

"And with the chuch behind us, that will keep us focused without emotions ranging and getting out of hand and keep these protests peaceful," Sherrard said.

Rev. Cyrus included the police officers who were shot during a protest last week in his special address to the congregation.

"Let's pray for policemen's families over in Dallas, Texas. Their lives matter, their lives matter," Rev. Cyrus said.

Rev. Cyrus is doing his part from the pulpit, to stop the violent demonstrations in our city, and begin the process of healing in his community.