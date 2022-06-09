Latest Weather Blog
'Chupacabra?': Photo shows bizarre figure lurking outside Texas zoo
AMARILLO, Tx. - A Texas zoo wants help identifying a strange-looking animal spotted just outside its property.
The Amarillo Zoo released a night vision photo Wednesday showing unidentified creature just outside a chain link fence. The zoo has been trying to identify the strange figure since it was first caught on camera weeks ago.
"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the City of Amarillo said on social media.
The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT— CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022
