'Chupacabra?': Photo shows bizarre figure lurking outside Texas zoo

1 hour 30 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 09 2022 Jun 9, 2022 June 09, 2022 12:57 PM June 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMARILLO, Tx. - A Texas zoo wants help identifying a strange-looking animal spotted just outside its property.

The Amarillo Zoo released a night vision photo Wednesday showing unidentified creature just outside a chain link fence. The zoo has been trying to identify the strange figure since it was first caught on camera weeks ago. 

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the City of Amarillo said on social media.

