53°
Latest Weather Blog
Capitol region Christmas events seeing cancellations, delays ahead of rainy weekend
ZACHARY — Multiple Christmas events around the capital region are being cancelled or delayed ahead of a rainy weekend.
The Broadmoor Christmas Parade has been cancelled.
The Zachary Christmas parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Saturday, three hours after the originally scheduled 10 a.m. start time.
The Town of Brusly Christmas Tree Lighting has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Trending News
Check back here over the coming days for other weather-related event changes this weekend as the WBRZ Storm Station keeps an eye on the skies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One student hurt by scissors in melee among St. Helena Central High...
-
BRFD responds to Thursday morning house fire along Hickory Street
-
Restaurateur Chad Hughes arrested after allegedly paying for trailer, dumpsters with worthless...
-
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...