Children ages 5 to 11 added to New Orleans vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday children ages 5 to 11 will soon have to adhere to the city's vaccine mandate to get into any businesses or public facilities, according to WWLTV.

Previously, the mandate only applied to people ages 12 and older. Anyone eligible to get a vaccine must show a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test to get into public places throughout New Orleans.

The updated mandate goes into effect starting Jan. 3. By that point, children would need to have proof of at least one COVID shot. They will need to show proof of full vaccination by February.