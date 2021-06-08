Child suspect among 6 facing charges in shocking triple murder where toddler was killed

BATON ROUGE - Police said a juvenile suspect is the first arrested in a triple murder that left a one-year-old dead.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said Tuesday as many as six people in total are facing charges.

Two more suspects were being booked into jail Tuesday afternoon, and two more arrest warrants are pending. Police are also working to identify a sixth unknown suspect.

Police held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release the new developments in the investigation into the Memorial Day triple shooting.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the May 31 shooting killed three people: Ja'tyri "JT" Brown, the toddler, along with a teenager and one adult.

Police said the child was playing near a pool at the Fairway View apartment complex on College Drive when she was hit by gunfire. Her family said she was just a bystander hit by a stray bullet when the gunmen opened fire in the parking lot.