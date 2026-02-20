Latest Weather Blog
Woman swimming in BREC nature preserve dies after being hospitalized
CENTRAL — A woman swimming in a pond at the Blackwater Conservation Area in Central died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning.
A spokesperson from the Central Fire Department told WBRZ that, around 6:45 a.m., the woman was swimming with another person in the water of the BREC nature preserve when she began struggling to swim. Her companion brought her to an island in the middle of the body of water before Central Fire arrived in a boat and brought her to shore.
There, Baton Rouge EMS treated her before taking her to the hospital.
Central Fire said that East Baton Rouge Parish deputies and Baton Rouge firefighters also responded to the scene.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said she died after being taken to the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman swimming in BREC nature preserve dies after being hospitalized
-
Supreme Court strikes down Trumps sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic...
-
EBR School Board discusses proposed St. George district amid plans for school...
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium