West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge residents can now report non-emergency issues through a newly-launched app.
On the app, called WBR Connect, residents can report potholes, missing street signs, drainage problems, broken playground equipment or damaged fire hydrants.
Residents can also make a note if their trash was skipped on the route or if there are vacant homes in the area.
Requests for service are tracked in real time and residents will receive updates to their phone.
The application is live on the app store.
