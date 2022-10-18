54°
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway

Tuesday, October 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.

