54°
Latest Weather Blog
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brawl caught on video at New Roads Harvest Festival
-
Metro Council member says he plans to vote no on Stormwater Utility...
-
No plan to salvage century-old shipwreck found in Mississippi River, experts say
-
Police chief accused of asking for sexual favors plans to resign to...
-
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than...