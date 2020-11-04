55°
Child hurt after reported accidental shooting in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old hurt Wednesday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kilona Drive. Authorities said the child's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
This is a developing story.
