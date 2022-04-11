67°
Child hospitalized after being hit by car on Sycamore St.

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 20 2016 Apr 20, 2016 April 20, 2016 3:04 PM April 20, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Baton Rouge, according to first responders.

The incident happened in a driveway in the 4300 block of Sycamore Street at around 2:30 p.m. An EBR Parish ambulance was called to the scene after 911 received a call reporting a young child had been struck by a car.

The child was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

We’re still awaiting details about the condition and age of the child so check back for updates.

