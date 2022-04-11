67°
Child hospitalized after being hit by car on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Baton Rouge, according to first responders.
The incident happened in a driveway in the 4300 block of Sycamore Street at around 2:30 p.m. An EBR Parish ambulance was called to the scene after 911 received a call reporting a young child had been struck by a car.
The child was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
We’re still awaiting details about the condition and age of the child so check back for updates.
