Child dies following ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, deputies investigating

BUSH - A 12-year-old girl died Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in an ATV crash Saturday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Grande Hills neighborhood near Bush around 7 p.m.

Deputies learned two girls, aged 12 and 13, were riding the ATV on Churchill Downs Drive when, for unknown reasons, they went off the road and struck a tree.

Both girls were transported to the hospital, where the 12-year-old later died.

Deputies are investigating the crash.