Chief names officers involved in shooting which killed child

MARKSVILLE - The police chief in Marksville released the names Friday of the four city marshals involved in a shooting this week which put one man in the hospital and killed his six-year-old boy.

Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith Jr. said Lt. Jason Brouillette, Sgt., Kenneth Parnell, and Lt. Derrick Stafford work for the Marksville City Police Department. The fourth marshal involved, Norris Greenhouse Jr., works for Alexandria.

UPDATE: Stafford and Greenhouse were arrested on charges related to the shooting Friday night. Click HERE to read the story.

Investigators said the four officers pursued a vehicle driven by Christopher Few Tuesday night, supposedly while trying to pull him over for having an outstanding warrant. The officers fired at the car at the end of the pursuit, injuring Few and killing his son Jeremy Mardis.

Smith said all four were working part-time as Ward 2 marshals when the shooting happened and have been put on paid administrative leave.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting, and said Thursday they did not recover any weapons from Few's vehicle. Col. Mike Edmonson also said they could not find the warrant which the marshals supposedly were trying to serve.

The Ward 2 marshal's office was already under scrutiny when the shooting happened. Marksville city officials asked for an attorney general's opinion about the marshal's authority to issue traffic tickets in the city limits without authorization from Marksville leaders.

The attorneys representing Ward 2 Marshal Floyd Voinche Sr. sent out a press release stating that the three deputy ward marshals were all correctly certified and had the proper authority to "write traffic tickets, make arrests and preserve the peace." Voinche said he was cooperating fully with LSP's investigation.

Mardis is the youngest person killed in the U. S. this year by law enforcement according to the Washington Post. His funeral arrangements have been set for this weekend with visitation at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Beaumont Cemetery.